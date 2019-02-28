Big Backing At Elland Road Will Help Against Leeds United – West Brom Boss

Follow @insidefutbol





West Bromwich Albion manager Darren Moore believes the visiting fans will have an important role to play if the Baggies are to come away with anything from their trip to Leeds United on Friday evening.



Both sides are in playoff positions in the Championship standings, but each have legitimate hopes of gaining automatic promotion to the Premier League.











The Baggies have the best away record in the Championship this season, winning ten of their 17 matches away from the Hawthorns, and eight of their last nine.



Moore though believes that against Leeds his side will have to put in something special, and has therefore urged the huge number of away fans to back the team at Elland Road.





Giving credit to the players for their form away from home Moore also said that it shows the appetite they have.



“It’s difficult to put a long run of results together, especially away from home”, Moore told his club's official website.





“It shows the appetite of the players, the staff and everybody connect with away games.



“The away support helps, having two or even three thousand supporters, sometimes more if the team gives us more tickets.



“It’s great to hear we’re going to have a good following again.



"For us to go up to Elland Road and come away with anything we’re all going to need to be at our best.”



West Brom expect almost 2,300 of their fans to be present at Elland Road, as the Baggies look to close to within a point of third placed Leeds.

