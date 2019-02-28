Didn’t Do So Bad – Manuel Pellegrini Pleased With West Ham Youngster

Follow @insidefutbol





West Ham manager Manuel Pellegrini believes debutant Ben Johnson did well against Manchester City on Wednesday night under trying circumstances.



Manchester City only managed to earn a narrow 1-0 win over the Hammers, through a Sergio Aguero penalty, and kept themselves within a point of league leaders, Liverpool.











West Ham were struggling with injuries and had as many as eight players out, which forced Pellegrini to take some risks when it came to team selection against Manchester City.



He had to throw 19-year-old full-back Johnson into the thick of things against the champions on his debut and Pellegrini believes the youngster did well under the circumstances.





The West Ham boss was happy with the defensive composure Johnson showed and insisted that he only took him off towards the game because of an injury concern and not for his performance.



Speaking about the 19-year-old’s debut, Pellegrini said in a press conference: “Of course it was a big risk. But we didn't have any other option.





“[Arthur] Masuaku is injured, [Aaron] Cresswell broke his toe in the last game, and [Pablo] Zabaleta is just coming back from a back injury that he was not able to play the full game.



“Unfortunately for him [Johnson], this was his first game!



“But he didn't do so bad, he had good answers every time they tried to attack down his side.



"I changed him not for his performance, he had a calf problem.



“He is also a right back, not a left back but he had to play and he did very well.”



A product of the West Ham academy, the 19-year-old will hope to be more involved with the first team squad after making his debut on Wednesday night.

