Former Arsenal Transfer Guru Not In Last Two For Schalke Sporting Director Post

Former Arsenal head of recruitment Sven Mislintat is not in the last two contenders to become Schalke's new sporting director, it has been claimed



Mislintat spent a little over a year at Arsenal before leaving the club earlier this year amidst disagreement with the rest of the Gunners hierarchy.











Arsenal are expected to appoint a director of football, with Roma's Monchi having been linked with the role.



Mislintat remains a highly coveted talent spotter and he was reportedly in the running to become the next Schalke sporting director.





But it seems he is no longer in the race as according to German daily Bild, the chase has boiled down to two candidates in Alexander Rosen and Erik Stoffelshaus.



And it has been claimed Rosen is the current favourite to become the next Schalke sporting director.





He is in a similar role at Hoffenheim and has a release clause in his contract, which Schalke are prepared to trigger.



Schalke are keen to announce their new sporting director next week and are expected to make a decision soon.

