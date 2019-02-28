Former Top Flight Star Warns Rangers That Steven Gerrard Could Follow Brendan Rodgers To England

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Hibernian attacker Tam McManus has warned Rangers that Steven Gerrard is likely to give into the temptation of the Premier League as Brendan Rodgers has.



Rodgers, who was well on course for a triple domestic treble at Celtic, has taken over at Leicester City on a contract running until 2022.











Celtic were forced to act quickly to replace Rodgers and brought in former Bhoys boss Neil Lennon on an interim basis.



Gerrard has received plaudits for his work at Rangers since taking over last summer and McManus thinks that he too would abandon the Scottish top flight if a Premier League club come calling.





The former Hibs star lauded Rodgers for his contributions at Parkhead, but conceded it is normal for any player or manager in Scotland to consider a move, when there is a tempting offer from England.



“Brendan Rodgers has done a fantastic job at Celtic won everything but let’s be honest he was always going to head back to the English Premiership as soon as the right club came in”, McManus wrote on Twitter.





“Leicester City is that in my opinion and he was never going to turn them down once they made their move.



“It will be the exact same with Steven Gerrard at Rangers.



“In fact, any ambitious player or manager in Scotland doing well will want to further their career and go and work at the top level in England or abroad.”



Gerrard's Rangers will hope to take advantage of Rodgers' departure as they bid to overhaul Celtic in the league, but the Bhoys made a winning start under Lennon on Wednesday at Hearts.

