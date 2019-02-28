He Was Texting Me – Rangers New Boy On Advice Over Ibrox Move

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara has revealed that former Gers winger Neil McCann sent him messages about his move to Ibrox, while tipping his hat to the ex-Dundee boss for always encouraging him while at Dens Park.



Kamara, who made the switch to Scotland with Dundee in 2017, thrived under the tutelage of McCann at Dens Park by establishing himself as a regular with the first team.











The 23-year-old’s impressive performances failed to go unnoticed and he eventually attracted interest from Rangers, who signed him on a pre-contractual agreement, before paying Dundee £50,000 on deadline day last month to bring the move forward.



Despite taking a huge leap in terms of expectations after signing for Rangers, Kamara has already show signs of settling in quickly and scored during the win over his former club on Wednesday.





Kamara says that McCann was key to his move to Rangers as he offered him advice and tips before he landed at Ibrox.



And the midfielder has big respect for the former Dundee boss, having loved playing under him at Dens Park.





“Yes [McCann gave me advice before coming to Rangers], he was texting me and stuff like that, obviously, he’s played here and he’s a big player here”, Kamara told Rangers TV.



“He let me express myself and I really enjoyed it playing under him.



“He would always chat with me at half time like, ‘Come on, I need more from you’ and he would always try to get me on the ball and stuff like that.



“So he was always trying to make me express myself, which was good.”



The midfielder feels that playing under Steven Gerrard is almost the same, especially as the Rangers boss has tried to help him get on the pitch and play his natural game.



“Yes [it definitely feels like I’m experiencing something similar under Gerrard here], he’s always trying to tell me ‘Go out there, no pressure, just go out there and play your game’”, he added.



Kamara, who came up through the ranks at Arsenal, is contracted to Rangers until the summer of 2023.

