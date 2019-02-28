It’s Amazing To Be Coached By Steven Gerrard – Rangers Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers star Glen Kamara has admitted it is an amazing feeling to be playing under the legendary Steven Gerrard at Ibrox, and insists the experience will make him a better player.



Kamara, who joined Rangers from Dundee on deadline day in January, netted his first goal for the club during the 4-0 thrashing of his former club at Ibrox last night.











The midfielder has started all of Rangers’ last four outings and is slowly, but steadily becoming a first team regular in his first month with the Old Firm giants.



And after making the switch to Glasgow and grabbing the opportunity to work under Gerrard, Kamara has conceded it is an amazing feeling to playing under the Gers boss.





The 23-year-old also conceded it is ideal for a young player if he is mentored by a coach who has played at the highest level and enjoyed stellar success.



“Obviously, it’s amazing to be playing under [Gerrard]”, Kamara told Rangers TV.





“You’ve got a manager that has done it all, played in the Premier League loads of times and Champions League and England.



“It’s just an amazing feeling to be coached by him [at Rangers].



"You always want to be mentored by players who have done it and been there, so it was a good feeling.”



Kamara also insisted the experience of working under Gerrard along with the first team regulars at Rangers will make him a better player for the future without a shadow of a doubt.



“Yes, 100 per cent [I sense that I can become a better player here]”, he continued.



“The coaching, the training, the players around me as well [are] definitely going to help me do that.”



Rangers will next face Aberdeen in a Scottish Cup quarter-final clash at Pittodrie on Sunday as they aim to move one step closer to their hopes of lifting silverware this term.

