It’s Just Green Grass – Plymouth Boss Dismisses Stadium of Light Effect

Plymouth Argyle manager Derek Adams has dismissed the effect of Sunderland's Stadium of Light, dubbing it just another pitch with grass.



The Black Cats are set to welcome around 1,500 fans of the Green Army, who will make the 800-mile round trip to watch Plymouth on Saturday, at the Stadium of Light in the League One fixture.











And despite the hype surrounding the traveling support and the opportunity to play in the biggest stadium in England’s third tier, Adams has claimed his team will treat it as just another venue.



The Pilgrims’ boss insisted that the pitch is the same as at other grounds and is attaching no special importance to playing at the Stadium of Light.





“I’m not too into talking about the Stadium of Light. It’s just another venue”, Adams told Plymouth Live.



“It’s a pitch that is 105 metres by 68 wide, it’s green grass and it’s the same wherever we go.”





However, Adams admitted it will be a special occasion for the travelling supporters, who will be excited to watch their team playing at a different venue on Saturday.



“They are obviously looking forward to going to the Stadium of Light and seeing their team play”, he added.



“There is a factor in that they haven’t been up there for a number of years and want to go and witness Plymouth Argyle playing at a different venue.”



Sunderland, who are currently in the race for automatic promotion from League One, are unbeaten at home since late September.

