Jack Ross Warns Sunderland Over Plymouth’s Belief

Follow @insidefutbol





Sunderland manager Jack Ross has warned his team that weekend opponents Plymouth Argyle will believe they can get a result at the Stadium of Light.



The Black Cats are looking to take all three points against Derek Adams' men as they continue their push for automatic promotion in League One.











Plymouth make the trip north having taken eleven points from their last six League One games, just one fewer than Sunderland have collected over the same period.



And Ross knows the visitors will be full of confidence over their ability to get a result.





"It was a difficult away game, but we played well and won the match", Ross told a press conference, when asked about Plymouth.



"They have been in good form and they will come here believing they can rise to the occasion and win the game."





However, Sunderland have the third best home record in League One and are yet to lose a league game at the Stadium of Light, something which gives Ross extra encouragement.



"Our record at the Stadium of Light is good.



"To have got to a point where there are six games remaining and we haven’t lost is very encournaging, but we want to maintain that record and maintain it with six wins", Ross added.



Sunderland earned a 2-0 win away at struggling Bristol Rovers last weekend and have won back to back games, heading into the Plymouth clash.

