John McGinn Saga Told Brendan Rodgers Celtic Couldn’t Match Ambition – Former Top Flight Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Scottish Premiership star Tam McManus believes Celtic’s failure to sign John McGinn in the summer showed Brendan Rodgers that the club were never going to match his ambitions.



Rodgers stunned the Celtic faithful by walking away from the club earlier this week to take over at Premier League side Leicester City.











Rodgers has signed a contract running until 2022 with Leicester, leaving Celtic bringing in Neil Lennon on a deal until the end of the season as his replacement.



McManus has indicated that Rodgers has headed for Leicester as he is convinced Celtic will never match his level of ambition in the transfer market.





He believes losing out to McGinn’s signature to Aston Villa was the start of the end of Rodgers’ love affair with the Scottish champions.



McManus took to Twitter and wrote: “I think the whole John McGinn saga in the summer and how well he has subsequently done at Aston Villa told Rodgers that Celtic could never match his ambition.





“Penny pinching over someone at £3m."



Celtic won their first game under Lennon on Wednesday night, beating Hearts at Tynecastle.

