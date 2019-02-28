Juventus Defender Pops Up On Manchester United’s Transfer Radar

Follow @insidefutbol





Juventus full-back Joao Cancelo has emerged as a possible summer target for Manchester United, it has been claimed.



With Antonio Valencia likely to leave Manchester United on a free transfer at the end of the season, the club are expected to be in the market for a first choice right-back.











Manchester United are expected to look for an upgrade on Ashley Young and youngster Diogo Dalot, and the club have been identifying targets who could slot straight into the starting eleven.



And it has been claimed that their recruitment team are keeping a close eye on Serie A for solutions.





According to Turin-based daily Tuttosport, Cancelo has emerged as a probable target for Manchester United who are keen to bring in a first team ready player for the right-back slot.



Cancelo impressed during his loan spell at Inter last season and the Nerazzurri’s refusal to match FC Porto’s asking price allowed Juventus to come in and sign him last summer.





The 24-year-old has been an important part of the squad this season in Turin and has racked up 22 appearances in all competitions.



It is claimed a deal could be helped by the good relationship between the two clubs.

