Juventus Target Cristian Romero Admits Liking For Manchester United

Genoa defender Cristian Romero has admitted that Manchester United are one of the clubs he would love to play for in the future.



The young centre-back joined Genoa last summer from Argentine outfit Belgrano and he has made a great impression in his first season in European football.











The 20-year-old has managed to carve out a place for himself in the starting eleven at Genoa over the course of the campaign.



His performances have been attracting the interest of some of the bigwigs of Europe and Juventus are believed to be interested in taking him to Turin next summer.





Romero admits that after fulfilling his dream of playing professional football he now wants to play in the Champions League and join one of the biggest clubs in Europe.



And he conceded that Manchester United are one of the clubs he would love to play for.





Romeo told Italian daily Corriere dello Sport: “As a boy, I wanted to become a professional footballer and I did it.



“Now I dream of playing in the Champions League at one of the four biggest clubs in the world: Juventus, Real Madrid, Barcelona or Manchester United.



“And then being part of the Argentina squad, even though that is difficult as there is [Nicolas] Otamendi, who is one of the best in the world.”



Romero has a contract until 2023 with Genoa.

