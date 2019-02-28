Leeds Don’t Do Things Easy Way – Former White Expecting Promotion Twists

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Leeds United defender Ben Parker insists that there are going to be more ups and downs in the Whites' pursuit of promotion this season.



A 1-0 defeat to Queens Park Rangers on Tuesday night left Leeds at third in the Championship table, but still just two points behind Championship leaders Norwich City.











Parker admits that the players were disappointed after the game as they knew that they had squandered an opportunity to return to the summit of the league table on Tuesday night.



But he believes Leeds cannot be too down about the result as there are going to be more bumps and bruises on the road to possible promotion to the Premier League this season.





Parker said on LUTV: “The word going around on Tuesday was disappointing.



“It is just because it was a game in hand and we knew full well if we won that game, we would have gone back to the top of the table.





“But there will be plenty more ups and downs, it is Leeds United, we don’t do things the easy way.”



The former Leeds defender insisted that the players are really looking forward to Friday night’s home game against West Brom and believe that they can gain a positive result.



He feels the Whites must take inspiration from their big win over Derby on a similar Friday evening earlier in the season.



“The message from the boys was that we are really looking forward to the game on Friday.



“Friday night under the lights seems to get the best out of us and I think back to the Derby game on Friday night, we were fantastic.



“Looking at that game, I think we can get a positive result.”



West Brom drubbed Leeds 4-1 in the earlier game between the two sides this season.

