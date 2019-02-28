Manchester United Linked Federico Chiesa Tipped To Stay In Serie A

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester United linked winger Federico Chiesa is likely to stay in Italy beyond the summer, despite interest from several clubs.



The 21-year-old winger is considered one of the brightest young prospects in Italian football and several clubs have been interested in snaring him away from Fiorentina.











Paris Saint-Germain have been heavily linked with an interest in him and even Manchester United are reportedly keeping a close watch on him ahead of the summer.



The Premier League giants are expected to bring in a winger and Chiesa is a player the club are claimed to be following.





But Manchester United are unlikely to get their hands on the winger, as according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, the Italy international is likely to continue in Serie A next season.



The player and his entourage are claimed to be keen on continuing in Italy and not seeking a move away from his homeland.





Juventus and Inter are interested in signing the 21-year-old and with the player keen to continue in Serie A, the two clubs are now in pole position to land him.



Fiorentina are aware that they could find it hard to hold onto him next summer and are likely to ask for a fee in excess of €70m for his services.

