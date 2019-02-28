XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

28/02/2019 - 15:32 GMT

Manchester United Linked Federico Chiesa Tipped To Stay In Serie A

 




Manchester United linked winger Federico Chiesa is likely to stay in Italy beyond the summer, despite interest from several clubs.

The 21-year-old winger is considered one of the brightest young prospects in Italian football and several clubs have been interested in snaring him away from Fiorentina.




Paris Saint-Germain have been heavily linked with an interest in him and even Manchester United are reportedly keeping a close watch on him ahead of the summer.

The Premier League giants are expected to bring in a winger and Chiesa is a player the club are claimed to be following.
 


But Manchester United are unlikely to get their hands on the winger, as according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, the Italy international is likely to continue in Serie A next season.

The player and his entourage are claimed to be keen on continuing in Italy and not seeking a move away from his homeland.
 


Juventus and Inter are interested in signing the 21-year-old and with the player keen to continue in Serie A, the two clubs are now in pole position to land him.

Fiorentina are aware that they could find it hard to hold onto him next summer and are likely to ask for a fee in excess of €70m for his services.
 