Marcelo Bielsa Not Keen To Say How Leeds United Would Do In Premier League

Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa has insisted that he is not even considering the suitability of his side for the Premier League at the moment.



A 1-0 defeat at Queens Park Rangers on Tuesday night meant Leeds are third in the Championship table, just sitting outside the automatic promotion spots.











Leeds remain one of the favourites to earn promotion to the Premier League next season and Bielsa is being backed to take them back to the top flight of English football.



There has already been some talk of how Bielsa and Leeds would do in the top tier, but Argentine insisted that he cannot think about it at the moment as it would be fanciful thinking with no basis.





The Leeds boss indicated that if he will only consider thinking about the suitability of his side for the Premier League once they earn promotion and not engage in any premature planning.



Asked how his side would do in the Premier League, Bielsa said in a press conference: “I couldn’t answer this question because there are so many conditions that I cannot solve today.





“Any answer I give you wouldn’t have a substantial basis.



"But it’s not a basic question that you’re answering.”



He added: “There is a principle that we all apply when we educate and raise our kids.



"We tell them not to spend what they don’t have.



“So I behave like that in this case.”



Leeds have not played in the Premier League since 2004 and expectation is growing amongst the club's fans over promotion.

