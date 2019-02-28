XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

28/02/2019 - 21:41 GMT

Not Going To Dwell On Sunderland – Plymouth Boss Wants Focus On Side’s Good Form

 




Plymouth Argyle manager Derek Adams says he is not spending too much time worrying about the threat Sunderland pose and instead wants the focus to be on his side's good form.

The Pilgrims visit the Stadium of Light on Saturday as they look to stretch their unbeaten run to five games in League One.




The latest success for Adams' side came against Rochdale, as the Pilgrims scored a stunning 5-1 success.

The nature of the opposition on Saturday is different though, with the Black Cats flying high up in the table, being placed third and eyeing promotion at the end of the season.
 


But Adams is not keen to spend time worrying about the Black Cats and wants to instead focus on his men's good form.

"I’m not going to dwell too much on Sunderland. I think that it’s important that we look at how well we have played in recent times", Adams told Plymouth Live.
 


"We scored five goals against Rochdale and created a number of opportunities in the game.

"We have obviously got players that can score goals and create chances, and we will need them on Saturday."

Sunderland have yet to lose at the Stadium of Light in League One this season.
 