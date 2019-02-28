Plymouth Boss Confirms Epic Sunderland Trip Means No Friday Training Session

Follow @insidefutbol





Plymouth Argyle will not be able to train on Friday as they embark upon a mammoth coach journey up to Sunderland, Pilgrims boss Derek Adams has revealed.



The Pilgrims return to action in League One on Saturday when they take the long journey to Wearside ahead of their meeting with promotion candidates Sunderland at the Stadium of Light.











Despite enjoying a good run of form on their recent travels, the journey to Sunderland is substantially longer and more draining than their recent trips to Portsmouth and Bradford.



Due to financial constraints, Adams has confirmed his team will be travelling by coach, which will take between eight and nine hours.





And due to their long trip to Wearside, the Plymouth boss has confirmed that his team will not be able to train at all on Friday.



“Yes, we will leave at nine o’clock. We will not train on Friday”, Adams told Plymouth Live.





“We will just leave and go for a walk when we arrive in Sunderland, whatever time that may be.”



Adams' men could have flown or travelled by train, something which would have cut their journey time and opened up the possibility of a Friday session, but the Plymouth boss insists the club simply do not have the budget.



"We don’t have the budget to do that. We don’t have the finances to fly our squad anywhere.



"We don’t have the finances to take the train anywhere because it is so tight."



Plymouth registered an impressive 5-1 win over Rochdale in their last outing, while Sunderland ran out 2-0 winners against Bristol Rovers.

