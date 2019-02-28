XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

28/02/2019 - 14:32 GMT

Plymouth Boss Sees Sunderland Trip As Result Opportunity

 




Plymouth Argyle manager Derek Adams has insisted his team will look at the trip to Sunderland on Saturday as another opportunity to secure three points and build on their performances away from home this season.

The Pilgrims will take the long trip to Wearside on Saturday as they aim to extend their four-game unbeaten run in League One by securing a result against Sunderland.




Adams’ men have earned valiant draws at both Portsmouth and Bradford City in recent weeks to go with their three points at Peterborough and against Gillingham at home in their last outing.

Despite the magnitude of the challenge in getting a result at the Stadium of Light against Sunderland, Adams has insisted his team are looking at it as another opportunity to get maximum points.
 


The Plymouth boss stressed that his team have performed well away from home in recent weeks and reiterated they would like to go to Sunderland and maintain it with another good result.

“I think it’s an opportunity for us to try and get another three points”, Adams told Plymouth Live.  
 


“Going away from home, we have done well against Bradford and picked up some good points against Peterborough as well.

“The form that we are on, we are looking forward to going there and playing and trying to get another result.”

The visitors will be boosted by the return of first team midfielder Jamie Ness and Conor Grant for their League One clash at Sunderland on Saturday.
 