Rangers Fans Would Understand Alfredo Morelos Exit – Gers Legend

Rangers legend Barry Ferguson believes the Gers faithful would fully understand Alfredo Morelos’ desire to play at a higher level, if the opportunity arrives in the summer.



Morelos, who scored during the Gers' 4-0 win over Dundee on Wednesday, has taken his tally for the season to 28 goals across all competitions this term.











The striker has been one of the star performers in the Scottish Premiership by some distance and could be the subject of interest from elsewhere when the transfer window reopens in the summer.



Despite Rangers’ heavy-reliance on Morelos, the Colombian has openly admitted he would like to ply his trade down south in the Premier League, if and when an opportunity arrives for him.





And Rangers legend Ferguson does believe the Gers fans would understand if Morelos moved to a club in a bigger league in the summer.



“They would all be disappointed if he does go, but they’ll understand”, Ferguson said on PLZ Soccer.





“When you’ve put up performances here like he has done this season, there is going to be big clubs down south and in Europe that are going to stand up and take notice of the performances.



“They’ll be disappointed at the start, but I think most fans understand that the players want to go and play at the highest level.”



Morelos, who has scored 28 goals and registered 10 assists so far this term, is under contract at Rangers until the summer of 2022.



He cost the club just £1m to sign from HJK Helsinki.

