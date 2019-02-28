Spurs Are Now Fighting For Top Four Just Like Us – Former Chelsea Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur have now been pulled into the scrap for a top four spot following their defeat at Chelsea on Wednesday night, Jason Cundy believes.



The Blues returned to winning ways in the Premier League and subsequently gave themselves a shot in the arm for a top four finish with a convincing 2-0 win over Tottenham.











Maurizio Sarri’s men took inspiration from their valiant display against Manchester City in the EFL Cup final and sealed maximum points with a little help from an insipid Spurs attack and their disjointed defending.



The hosts secured a win through goals from Pedro and Kieran Trippier, who was unfortunate enough to pass the ball into his own net after a lack of communication with Hugo Lloris.





And in the aftermath of Chelsea’s win, Cundy insists Tottenham are now firmly battling with the Blues, Arsenal and Manchester United for two of the four Champions League places.



“There's now two spots in the top four that are up for grabs. I genuinely believe that”, Cundy said on Chelsea TV after the match.





“There's us, Spurs, Arsenal and Man United, it's as simple as that, battling it out.



“Four into two, two will miss out.”



Tottenham boast a four-point advantage over Arsenal in fourth, while Manchester United are five points behind in fifth and Chelsea seven points off Spurs in sixth.

