This Is Because of Alisson and Virgil van Dijk – Former Liverpool Full-Back

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Liverpool defender Steve Staunton believes the presence of Virgil van Dijk and Alisson allows the full-backs to be more adventurous at Anfield.



Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andrew Robertson’s performances as full-backs have been key in Liverpool’s success over the last 18 months.











The two attacking full-backs add pace and guile to Liverpool's flanks and often create extra pressure on the opposition defenders with their overloading and work rate in the final third.



Staunton also believes the two also do their jobs in defence and carry out all the necessary basics that full-backs need to do to keep the team ticking from front to back.





He admits that from time to time, they will get caught out when attacking, but believes the presence of Van Dijk and Alisson in defence gives them the extra license to express themselves up front.



“I have got to say the two full-backs have been unbelievable”, the former Red said on LFC TV Later.





“They have got great quality, they understand the roles, and they cover around and cover the back posts.



“They do everything you want from a full-back.”



They’ll get caught around every now and then and that happens in football, but you know what, if I was a player playing as a full-back and I turn around to see a centre-half as Van Dijk and see a goalkeeper like Alisson.



“You know what even if they go around you, those are two colossuses.”



Liverpool maintained their one-point lead at the top of the Premier League with their win over Watford on Wednesday night.

