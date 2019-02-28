Tottenham Legend Urges Perspective But Says Huge Result Needed vs Arsenal

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur legend Graham Roberts has conceded Spurs have not enjoyed a good week at all, but insists there is still a lot left to play for, starting with the meeting with Arsenal on Saturday.



Spurs failed to register a shot on target under Mauricio Pochettino for the first time ever in the Premier League when they surrendered to a 2-0 defeat against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday.











The visitors failed to conjure a reaction after their defeat at Turf Moor and the loss against Chelsea means that Spurs have now lost consecutive games in the league for the first time since September.



Despite their recent mishaps in the Premier League, Roberts has insisted there is still a lot left to play for, starting with the north London derby against Arsenal on Saturday at Wembley.





The Tottenham legend also says that Spurs are almost on the verge of qualifying for the quarter-finals of the Champions League and stressed they must focus on the final league games, starting with the visit of Arsenal.



“Not been a good week at all but we are third in the league and on the verge of a quarter-final in the Champions League”, Roberts wrote on Twitter.





“We need a huge result on Saturday and focus on the last eleven league games starting with that lot down the road [against Arsenal].”



The stakes are now even higher for the derby after the Gunners moved to within just four points of Tottenham with a win over Bournemouth on Wednesday.

