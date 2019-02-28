XRegister
28/02/2019 - 16:25 GMT

Unbelievable – Liverpool Legend Reveals Stoke Would Have Sold Goalkeeper For £50,000

 




Liverpool legend Jan Molby has revealed that Stoke City would have sold goalkeeper Ben Foster to him for just £50,000 when he was in charge of Kidderminster Harriers.

Foster, who joined Watford after six years at West Brom last summer, has been a prominent figure for the Hornets under Javi Gracia so far this season.




However, he was on the receiving end of his biggest defeat this term at Anfield on Wednesday, when the Reds put five goals past him courtesy of Sadio Mane (two), Virgil van Dijk (two) and Divock Origi.

Despite conceding five goals, Foster is still rated highly and Molby, who feels the goalkeeper is a top notch shot-stopper, signed him on loan during his time as boss at Kidderminster.
 


And Molby has revealed that Stoke told him if he had £50,000 to spend then he could sign Foster permanently.

The former Red says it was unbelievable how the Potters did not rate Foster; Molby also admits he did not have the cash available to sign the goalkeeper.
 


“Last thing I did before I resigned at Kidderminster, I took Ben Foster on loan from Stoke”, Molby said on LFC TV after the match at Anfield.

“And Stoke said have you got £50,000, and you can have him.

"I said I don't have £50,000.

“They didn't rate him, unbelievable.

"But I resigned before he played for me.”

Foster, who is under contract at Vicarage Road until 2020, has kept seven clean sheets so far this season.
 