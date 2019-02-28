We Always Deserve To Score Goals – Marcelo Bielsa On Leeds Goal Threat

Follow @insidefutbol





Marcelo Bielsa has insisted that he is pleased by the fact that Leeds United have continued to create chances regardless of the fact they are struggling to take them.



A 1-0 defeat to Queens Park Rangers on Tuesday night left Leeds third in the Championship table, two points behind league leaders Norwich City.











Leeds did create enough chances to score, but their players failed to put the ball into the back of the net and they returned from Loftus Road with nothing to show for their efforts.



Bielsa conceded that he can do very little on the training pitch to ensure that his players take the chances, but he admits that it is pleasing that they are doing enough to create opportunities to score.





He is delighted that Leeds always deserve to score due to the number of chances they have been creating and admits that he does not want to draw conclusions about his side’s productivity based on their failure to score in one game.



The Leeds boss said in a press conference: “You can’t train the efficiency. But you can train the capacity to create chances to score.





“For me, the fact that the team always deserves to score has huge value.



“I am happy when we score goals because we deserve to score goals.



“And I don’t make any conclusion when there is no correlation between the number of chances and the goals or when it’s the opposite.”



Leeds are again in action on Friday night when they will host their fellow promotion contenders West Brom at Elland Road in a huge Championship game.

