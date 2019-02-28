We Have To Enjoy The Ride – Liverpool Star On Title Race

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk has stressed the importance of the Reds enjoying the title race following his side’s 5-0 win over Watford.



The Merseyside giants remained a point clear of Manchester City at the top of the Premier League with their win over Watford at Anfield on Wednesday night.











Sadio Mane and Van Dijk scored braces and Divock Origi also got on the scoresheet to get an emphatic win for Liverpool and the Reds showed their credentials as title contenders.



Before Wednesday night, Liverpool had been struggling to score goals in recent weeks and there were suggestions that they were losing their nerves in the title race.





Van Dijk insisted that Liverpool cannot pay attention to what people are saying and stressed that they can only focus on their own games and performances.



The Dutchman wants the Liverpool players to enjoy the thrill of the title race and make sure they are prepared for Sunday’s Merseyside derby at Everton.





“Everyone has their opinion on the race”, the centre-back was quoted as saying by Liverpool's official site.



“For us, it’s just a case of focusing on the game ahead of us and it was Watford.



"We prepared it very well, even if [the preparation] was very short.



“We were all ready for it and up for it – we wanted to show our fans and ourselves we play like this the whole season.



"We have to enjoy it.



“Now it’s time to recover and make sure we’re ready for the weekend.”



Manchester City beat West Ham 1-0 on Wednesday night to stay on the coattails of Liverpool.

