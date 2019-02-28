We Play Better Without Pressure – Leeds Star Keen To Ease Burden of West Brom Game

Follow @insidefutbol





Pablo Hernandez believes Leeds United do not need to put extra pressure on themselves going into the game against West Brom on Friday night.



A 1-0 defeat to Queens Park Rangers on Tuesday night has made the game against West Brom much more important for Leeds, who are looking for a headline-grabbing win.











Leeds are still third in the table, just two points behind league leaders Norwich City, but a win on Friday night would open up a seven-point gap between themselves and West Brom in fourth.



The Whites are keen to put some breathing space between themselves and the teams below them and Hernandez insisted that the players are very much aware of the importance of the game.





However, he feels Leeds need not take too much pressure on themselves as they will play their best football if they treat the game against the Baggies like any other fixture.



"We know it's an important game”, the Spaniard said in a press conference.





“They are the fourth team in the table and we know we can open up a gap with them.



“But we don't need to think too much, just win and get the three points.



“We know the importance of this game, but we don’t need to put a lot of pressure on ourselves because we play better without the pressure.”



Leeds will be mindful of the fact that they suffered a 4-1 defeat at the hands of West Brom in November.

