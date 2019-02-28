XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

28/02/2019 - 14:37 GMT

We Play Better Without Pressure – Leeds Star Keen To Ease Burden of West Brom Game

 




Pablo Hernandez believes Leeds United do not need to put extra pressure on themselves going into the game against West Brom on Friday night.

A 1-0 defeat to Queens Park Rangers on Tuesday night has made the game against West Brom much more important for Leeds, who are looking for a headline-grabbing win.




Leeds are still third in the table, just two points behind league leaders Norwich City, but a win on Friday night would open up a seven-point gap between themselves and West Brom in fourth.

The Whites are keen to put some breathing space between themselves and the teams below them and Hernandez insisted that the players are very much aware of the importance of the game.
 


However, he feels Leeds need not take too much pressure on themselves as they will play their best football if they treat the game against the Baggies like any other fixture.

"We know it's an important game”, the Spaniard said in a press conference.
 


“They are the fourth team in the table and we know we can open up a gap with them.

“But we don't need to think too much, just win and get the three points.

“We know the importance of this game, but we don’t need to put a lot of pressure on ourselves because we play better without the pressure.”

Leeds will be mindful of the fact that they suffered a 4-1 defeat at the hands of West Brom in November.
 