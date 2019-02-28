West Brom Expect To Beat Us – Former Leeds United Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Leeds United defender Ben Parker believes West Brom will arrive at Elland Road on Friday night fully expecting to take all three points.



Both Leeds and West Brom are coming into the game on the back of defeats and each are looking to get three points to further their credentials as automatic promotion contenders in the Championship.











The Baggies will take comfort from the fact that they have the best away record in the league this season and have won eight of their last nine games on the road, ahead of their trip to Elland Road on Friday.



Parker is not surprised by West Brom’s form on the road as he feels they have the quality in their squad to go on such winning runs in the Championship.





And he believes despite being away from home, West Brom will have to carry the expectation of beating Leeds at Elland Road due to the record.



Parker said on LUTV when asked about West Brom’s away record: “It doesn’t surprise me that they have a good away record.





“It just highlights what good players they have got and while the pressure is off them away from home, they are kind of expected to win every game they go into.



“The manager expects it, the fans expect it and it has got the making of a great game as we both expect to win.”



West Brom thrashed Leeds 4-1 at Hawthorns earlier in the season in a painful lesson for Marcelo Bielsa's men.

