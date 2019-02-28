West Brom Game So Soon Not A Problem – Leeds Boss Marcelo Bielsa

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa has no complaints over playing three games in a week and insisted that it is good that his side are in action immediately after a defeat.



A 1-0 defeat at Queens Park Rangers on Tuesday night kept Leeds third in the Championship table and they are now two points behind league leaders Norwich City.











Leeds will again be in action on Friday night when they will host fellow promotion contenders West Brom at Elland Road and Bielsa feels it is good that his side have a chance to respond to their defeat in London sooner rather than later.



The Yorkshire giants are in the middle of a gruelling run of fixtures that will see them playing three games within a span of a week.





But Bielsa indicated that he will not be using the fixture congestion as an excuse and believes it is not a problem for his side to cope with so many games in one week.



The Leeds boss said in a press conference: “After the loss against QPR the fact that we are playing right after against West Brom doesn’t make it difficult.





“It’s the opposite.”



"No it’s not a problem to play three games in six days.”



Bielsa has been reluctant to make changes to his team and it remains to be seen how the players' legs hold up on Friday.

