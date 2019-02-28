XRegister
06 October 2018

28/02/2019 - 22:01 GMT

We’ve Got Players To Play Manuel Pellegrini’s Style – West Ham Star

 




West Ham midfielder Manuel Lanzini feels that Manuel Pellegrini has the players he needs to play his type of football at the London Stadium. 

Lanzini has become familiar with the Chilean's methods since he took over at West Ham last summer.




The Argentine has missed a chunk of the season through injury, but was in action in West Ham's loss at Manchester City on Wednesday evening.

Lanzini has been impressed with what he has seen of Pellegrini and appreciates his pedigree, while believing West Ham can do what he wants in terms of style.
 


“Manuel is a very good coach and he was in very good teams, in amazing teams, and he likes players who play the ball and we have these players”, Lanzini told his club's official website.

West Ham sit in tenth in the league table after the defeat, but have a run of winnable games, including against Newcastle United, Cardiff City and Huddersfield Town.
 


And Lanzini has urged West Ham to make sure they follow Pellegrini's instructions.

“We need to stay together and to understand all together, that’s it.”

Lanzini has another 18 months left on his contract.
 