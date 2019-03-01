Alfredo Morelos Is Great Player – Neil Lennon Warns Celtic Title Not Won Yet

Follow @insidefutbol





New Celtic boss Neil Lennon has warned there is still a lot of work for the Bhoys to do to win the Scottish Premiership title this season, with the Northern Irishman tipping his hat to Rangers hitman Alfredo Morelos.



Lennon has taken over as Celtic manager on a deal running through until the end of the season following Brendan Rodgers' shock decision to quit the Bhoys for mid-table Premier League side Leicester City.











An ex-Celtic boss, Lennon is looking to keep the show on the road and feels that despite an eight-point advantage in the Premiership, the title is far from won.



Lennon says Steven Gerrard's Rangers are going well and believes in Morelos they have a quality striker in their ranks.





"There's still a lot of work to be done in terms of the league", the Celtic boss said on Friday's beIN SPORTS Keys & Gray show.



"Rangers are going very, very well at the minute under Steven, scoring a lot of goals.





"In Morelos they've got a great player, a great goalscorer.



"So they are still a big, big threat and we've just got to maintain our consistency and our standards.



"One draw or any dropped points at all and the psychology of things can change very quickly", Lennon added.



Both Rangers and Celtic take a break from Premiership duty this weekend, with each in Scottish Cup action.



Celtic take on Lennon's former club Hibernian, while Rangers lock horns with Aberdeen.

