Claudio Ranieri Arrives At Fulham Training Ground

Claudio Ranieri is at Fulham's training ground this morning, according to Sky Sports News, as he ends his association with the Cottagers.



Fulham opted to sack Ranieri on Thursday amid concerns over the limited impact the Italian had enjoyed since being appointed in November.











He took charge of just 17 Fulham games, winning three, drawing three and losing eleven.



Now Ranieri is putting the finishing touches to his exit and has arrived at Fulham's training ground.





The former Leicester City boss is to say goodbye to the club's staff and players, while wishing them all the best in their battle to avoid relegation from the Premier League.



Fulham are being written off in many quarters, with the Cottagers having collected only 17 points from their 28 league games.





They are effectively, due to goal difference, a mammoth eleven points off safety with just ten games to play.



Fulham play host to Maurizio Sarri's Chelsea side at Craven Cottage on Sunday, with Scott Parker in temporary charge.

