Don’t Want To Lose Ground On Leeds United, West Brom Star Admits

West Bromwich Albion veteran Gareth Barry has stressed the need for his team to get a victory against Leeds United tonight as he believes that the Baggies cannot lose ground on the Whites at this stage of the season.



Both sides are in contention for promotion to the Premier League at the end of the season, with the Peacocks being placed third and West Brom four points adrift in fourth.











The 38-year-old midfielder though has stressed the need to put on a good show in the game as he believes the Baggies simply cannot lose at Elland Road.



Reflecting on West Brom's last match against Marcelo Bielsa' side back in November, one which they won 4-1, Barry said that hopefully his team will follow that up with another victory tonight.





"We're all really looking forward to the game", Barry told his club's official website.



"They are above us in the league so we don't want to lose ground on them.



"We'll go there with the good memories of our 4-1 win earlier in the year.





"Hopefully we can get another victory."



Leeds have lost ground in the race to finish in the top two, after losing two of their last five league games, with the latest defeat coming against Queens Park Rangers on Tuesday.

