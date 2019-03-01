I Want To Go To Next Level, Tottenham Hotspur Midfielder Admits

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Harry Winks admits he is desperate to kick on to the next level with his game and knows the secret is staying injury fee and playing on a regular basis.



Winks suffered from an ankle injury which restricted his appearances to just 25 between 1st April 2017 and 2nd September 2018.











Back and injury free, Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino has not been shy of using Winks this season and the midfielder has so far clocked a total of 37 appearances across all competitions this season.



Winks is keen to keep going and wants to make sure he kicks on with his game to get to the next level, meaning he must keep playing on a regular basis.





"I want to go to the next level and to do that, I need to continue playing in the team and continue putting in the performances", Winks told his club's official site.



"I want to score more goals and be involved in more goals but the most important thing is to play as much as I can.





"I’ve missed a lot of football over the last couple of years and it’s nice to be out there, especially coming off the pitch after a win, seeing the fans, you go home and there is that sense of pride.



"That’s what it’s all about.



"I’m ambitious and I want to keep achieving at Spurs", the 23-year-old added.



Winks clocked all 90 minutes in Tottenham's 2-0 defeat at rivals Chelsea earlier this week and will be hoping for another start on Saturday, when Spurs lock horns with Arsenal in the north London derby.

