XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

01/03/2019 - 10:53 GMT

In England It Was All Physical – Former Leeds Star Ronaldo Vieira On Sampdoria Adaptation

 




Former Leeds United midfielder Ronaldo Vieira says he is having to adapt to using his brain before his muscles and feet to get used to Italian football with Sampdoria.

Leeds opted to cash in on Vieira last summer, despite the young midfielder being a highly rated talent at Elland Road, as they sought to balance the books.




Sampdoria splashed out £7.7m to secure Vieira's signature, but he has only been eased into Italian football this season, clocking 205 minutes in Serie A.

The 20-year-old is understanding of his lack of playing time and insists the game in Italy is substantially different to that he was used to with Leeds in England.
 


Vieira insists that in the Championship the game was frantic, demanding the use of his physical attributes before his mental ones.

The 20-year-old told Italian daily Il Secolo XIX: "I want to play like everyone, but I knew I would have to settle down [first].
 


"The way to play is very different from England, there it is all physical, one move after the other.

"Here it is very tactical and you have to think, using your head before you use your muscles and feet."

Vieira has appeared off the bench in three of Sampdoria's last four Serie A games, against Napoli, Inter and Cagliari, respectively.
 