In England It Was All Physical – Former Leeds Star Ronaldo Vieira On Sampdoria Adaptation

Former Leeds United midfielder Ronaldo Vieira says he is having to adapt to using his brain before his muscles and feet to get used to Italian football with Sampdoria.



Leeds opted to cash in on Vieira last summer, despite the young midfielder being a highly rated talent at Elland Road, as they sought to balance the books.











Sampdoria splashed out £7.7m to secure Vieira's signature, but he has only been eased into Italian football this season, clocking 205 minutes in Serie A.



The 20-year-old is understanding of his lack of playing time and insists the game in Italy is substantially different to that he was used to with Leeds in England.





Vieira insists that in the Championship the game was frantic, demanding the use of his physical attributes before his mental ones.



The 20-year-old told Italian daily Il Secolo XIX: "I want to play like everyone, but I knew I would have to settle down [first].





"The way to play is very different from England, there it is all physical, one move after the other.



"Here it is very tactical and you have to think, using your head before you use your muscles and feet."



Vieira has appeared off the bench in three of Sampdoria's last four Serie A games, against Napoli, Inter and Cagliari, respectively.

