06 October 2018

26 August 2018

01/03/2019 - 11:00 GMT

It’s Time – International Boss Urges Leeds United Star To Make Key Decision

 




Republic of Ireland manager Mick McCarthy has told Leeds United striker Patrick Bamford that the time has come to decide if he wants to represent the country on the international stage.

McCarthy has been working overtime to set up a meeting with Bamford to judge whether he wants to play for the Republic of Ireland.




But so far he has been unable to pin down the former Middlesbrough striker and McCarthy has hinted his patience is now running thin, with Bamford needing to decide if he sees his international future in a green shirt.

"He wanted to meet me with his dad and I said 'fine'. That got kiboshed", McCarthy was quoted as saying by Teesside Live.
 


"I was going to meet him but the Leeds game got cancelled because QPR were still in the FA Cup.

"I've been doing all the chasing", the former Ipswich and Wolves boss stressed.
 


"It's time, if he wants to play, he gets hold of me, or sends me a WhatsApp.

"He full well knows now that I've been doing my damnedest to meet him.

"There comes a time, if you want to play, pick the phone up. I'll come and meet you", the Republic of Ireland boss added.

Bamford, 25, has represented England at Under-18, Under-19 and Under-21 level, but a senior call-up for the Leeds striker looks some way off.

He qualifies to play for the Republic of Ireland and did turn out in a green shirt at Under-18 level.
 