Izzy Brown On Bench – Leeds United Team vs West Brom Confirmed

Fixture: Leeds United vs West Brom

Competition: Championship

Kick-off: 19:45 (UK time)



Leeds United have revealed their starting eleven and substitutes to play host to Darren Moore's West Brom side in a crunch Championship clash at Elland Road this evening.



The Whites slipped to defeat away at QPR on Tuesday night as they burned their game in hand on the teams above them and will be desperate to return to winning ways tonight.











Leeds remain without striker Kemar Roofe, who is recovering from a knee injury.



Boss Marcelo Bielsa picks Kiko Casilla in goal, while in defence he has Luke Ayling at right-back and Ezgjan Alioski at left-back, with Liam Cooper and Pontus Jansson in the centre.



Kalvin Phillips sits in front of the back four, while Mateusz Klich, Jack Harrison, Pablo Hernandez and Tyler Roberts play ahead of him. Patrick Bamford is up top.



Bielsa can make changes from the bench if needed, with options including Izzy Brown and Gaetano Berardi.



Leeds United Team vs West Brom



Casilla, Ayling, Jansson, Cooper (c), Alioski, Phillips, Klich, Harrison, Hernandez, Roberts, Bamford



Substitutes: Peacock-Farrell, Douglas, Dallas, Berardi, Brown, Shackleton, Gotts

