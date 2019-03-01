Leeds United Losing Heads Due To Pressure, We’re Calm – Former Norwich Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Norwich City striker Iwan Roberts believes that while the Canaries are keeping their cool in the Championship promotion race, Leeds United are losing theirs, with the expectancy getting to the Whites.



Norwich currently sit top of the Championship table on 66 points, while Leeds have slipped to third on 64 points.











The Whites are struggling for form and are just 11th in the Championship form table taken over the last 12 games, a run which includes a 3-1 defeat at home against Norwich.



It has been claimed in the media that Leeds owner Andrea Radrizzani might have to sell the club if the Whites do not go up, due to financial worries, something he has rubbished, while Marcelo Bielsa and his staff are costing the club £6m a year.





And Roberts thinks Norwich are keeping their cool in the push for automatic promotion to the Premier League, while the pressure is now firmly beginning to tell on Leeds.



He wrote in his Eastern Daily Press column: "As Norwich are keeping their heads, it looks like Leeds are losing theirs and the pressure and expectancy looks like it’s not just getting to the players but also the manager and the owner.





"Before their 1-0 defeat against QPR on Tuesday night bringing QPR’s dreadful run of seven consecutive league defeats to an end their owner Andrea Radrizzini admitted that if the club fail to win promotion this season he will probably have to sell the club, add to this their manager Marcelo Bielsa coming out and saying that he’s not 100 percent sure that’s he’s the right man to lead Leeds back into the Premier League, quotes like this will only add to the pressure the players are already feeling", Roberts added.



Leeds face a high-pressure game this evening when they welcome fourth placed West Brom to Elland Road.



The Baggies have the best away record in the Championship, having won ten of their 17 games away from the Hawthorns.

