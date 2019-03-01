XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

01/03/2019 - 11:18 GMT

Only Jock Stein Would’ve Been Ahead of Him – Ex-Scotland Star Shocked By Brendan Rodgers Quitting Celtic

 




Former Scotland international Andy Gray says he has been left shocked by the timing of Brendan Rodgers' departure from Celtic and believes he has destroyed his legacy.

Despite having Celtic on course for an historic treble-treble, Rodgers opted to quit the Scottish champions earlier this week to answer the call at mid-table Premier League side Leicester City.




Celtic fans have been left angry by the Northern Irishman's departure and Gray believes he has destroyed his legacy as if he had led the Bhoys to a treble-treble then only Jock Stein would have been ahead of him in the list of Celtic managers.

"Celtic fans are absolutely furious", Gray said on Friday on beIN SPORTS Keys & Gray show.
 


"The timing shocks me, really shocks me.

"This is a young man who would probably have only had the late, great Jock Stein ahead of him as a Celtic manager.
 


"I think he's destroyed all that with the timing of his exit.

"Ten weeks was all Celtic fans wanted you to stay for.

"Make yourself immortal and Celtic fans would probably build a statue of him."

Celtic have brought in former boss Neil Lennon in an interim basis to guide the ship through until the end of the current season.

Rodgers' Leicester meanwhile are in action away at Watford in a Premier League clash on Sunday.
 