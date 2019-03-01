Steven Gerrard Urges Rangers To Keep Getting Basics Right

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has stressed the need for his team to keep getting the basics right as they look to ensure progress in the Scottish Cup with a win against Aberdeen on Sunday.



The Dons will play host to an in-form Rangers team in the quarter-final of the tournament this weekend.











The Rangers manager concedes that it is going to be a difficult test for his team in a different type of game, with the players having to adapt to it.



However, given the kind of form the Gers have been in, the Liverpool legend feels that it is possible. The only thing that Gerrard feels his team need to do is to get the basics right.





Gerrard feels that his team have defended well and kept clean sheets, and in order to ensure success against Derek McInnes's side, the Gers will have to do the same again.



“The pleasing thing for me is we are doing the basics very well – we are defending well and we are keeping clean sheets", the manager said at a press conference.





“We need to take that into the game against Aberdeen and we can’t just be going in there full of confidence thinking we are going to have another straightforward win.



“This will be a tough test for us and it will be a different type and a different style of game and the players will have to adapt to that.”



Rangers have not lost in their last nine matches and will aim to stretch that run on Sunday.

