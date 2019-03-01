XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

01/03/2019 - 15:13 GMT

This Rangers Star Is Brilliant Option Off Bench – Former Ger

 




Former Rangers star Andrew Little believes that Jermain Defoe is a superb option for the Gers to have on the bench and says he has already proven he can score goals in Scotland.

Gers boss Steven Gerrard raided Premier League club Bournemouth in the January transfer window to land Defoe on an 18-month loan deal.




Gerrard has often tried to slot Defoe alongside Alfredo Morelos, but when both are fit and he opts for one up top, the Rangers boss has regularly plumped for Morelos.

Defoe came off the bench on Wednesday night in Rangers' 4-0 drubbing of Dundee at Ibrox and scored for the hosts.
 


Little feels that Defoe has already proven that he is able to cope with the pressure of playing and scoring for Rangers.

And he thinks being able to bring the experienced striker off the bench is a great option for Gerrard.
 


"He's proven what he's proven over many, many years", Little said on the Rangers Podcast.

"He can do it at this club with all the pressure this club brings.

"He is a brilliant option to have from the bench."

Defoe has struck the back of the net five times in seven Scottish Premiership outings so far since arriving at Ibrox.

It remains to be seen if Gerrard will give himself a chance to add to his tally on Sunday when Rangers play Aberdeen in the Scottish Cup at Pittodrie.
 