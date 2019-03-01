This Rangers Star Is Brilliant Option Off Bench – Former Ger

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Rangers star Andrew Little believes that Jermain Defoe is a superb option for the Gers to have on the bench and says he has already proven he can score goals in Scotland.



Gers boss Steven Gerrard raided Premier League club Bournemouth in the January transfer window to land Defoe on an 18-month loan deal.











Gerrard has often tried to slot Defoe alongside Alfredo Morelos, but when both are fit and he opts for one up top, the Rangers boss has regularly plumped for Morelos.



Defoe came off the bench on Wednesday night in Rangers' 4-0 drubbing of Dundee at Ibrox and scored for the hosts.





Little feels that Defoe has already proven that he is able to cope with the pressure of playing and scoring for Rangers.



And he thinks being able to bring the experienced striker off the bench is a great option for Gerrard.





"He's proven what he's proven over many, many years", Little said on the Rangers Podcast.



"He can do it at this club with all the pressure this club brings.



"He is a brilliant option to have from the bench."



Defoe has struck the back of the net five times in seven Scottish Premiership outings so far since arriving at Ibrox.



It remains to be seen if Gerrard will give himself a chance to add to his tally on Sunday when Rangers play Aberdeen in the Scottish Cup at Pittodrie.

