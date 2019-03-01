Unai Emery Progress Delights Arsenal Legend

Follow @insidefutbol





Arsenal great Lee Dixon believes that Unai Emery has done well to fill Arsene Wenger's boots, in spite of the tough nature of the job, and has brought accountability among the players to perform at their best level.



The Gunners finished last term as the sixth team in the table as the French manager bid adieu to the club that he had managed from 1996.











Emery took over and Dixon believes that the Spaniard has done a great job to keep the team within the top four, keeping themselves within touching distance of third-placed Tottenham Hotspur.



A win in the London derby on Saturday would take the Gunners within one point of Mauricio Pochettino's team and the 54-year-old feels that it is an achievement that Emery could be proud of.





"It would be huge for Arsenal to finish above Tottenham", Dixon told the BBC.



"Unai is at one of the biggest clubs in the world and is under pressure from day one.





"To fill Arsene Wenger's boots was a huge ask but Unai has done really well.



"I like the way he has changed training and the accountability that the players have and to perform at the highest level.



"That dropped away under Arsene but you can see that in the performances this season.



"If he was to push into the top four and stay there and put the pressure on Tottenham to finish third, that would be the icing on the cake, they cannot ask for more."



Arsenal's opponents on Saturday have lost back-to-back matches, against Burnley and Chelsea, and will be eyeing a better result against their local rivals.

