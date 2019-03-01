We’ll Set Up To Counteract Rangers’ Free-Scoring Run – Aberdeen Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Aberdeen star Sam Cosgrove says that his side go into Sunday's Scottish Cup clash with Rangers well aware of the goals the Gers have been scoring in recent games, something they will try to stop.



Rangers have netted an impressive 14 goals in their last three games and have not conceded a goal for their last five games, while they also put four goals past Aberdeen on their last visit to Pittodrie at the start of February.











Cosgrove admits that Aberdeen have noted how free-scoring Steven Gerrard's side have been in recent weeks.



And as such, Aberdeen will look to change their approach to make sure Rangers do not run riot at Pittodrie, as both sides bid to reach the last four of the Scottish Cup.





He told Red TV: "It’s always a competitive and feisty game against Rangers.



"We’ve shown that we’ve got that quality to score against them and we have to be wary of their threat.





"They came up here and scored four and they’ve scored a lot of goals recently.



"We’ll be more than aware of that and we’ll set up to counteract that.



"We’ll take a lot of confidence from the times that we’ve beaten them and we’ll definitely be relishing the game", Cosgrove added.



Aberdeen have already knocked Rangers out of one cup this season, putting the Gers out at the semi-final stage of the Scottish League Cup in October.



And prior to February's meeting with Rangers, Aberdeen had not conceded more than one goal in a game against the Gers in their previous four encounters.

