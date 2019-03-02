Andreas Pereira Starts – Manchester United Team vs Southampton Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Manchester United vs Southampton

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 15:00 (UK time)



Manchester United have revealed their team and substitutes to welcome struggling Southampton to Old Trafford for a Premier League meeting this afternoon.



Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side continued their push for a top four spot by winning at Crystal Palace in midweek and the Norwegian will want no mistakes against Ralph Hassenhuttl's Saints.











Manchester United do have injury issues, but Marcus Rashford is back in the starting line-up after being forced to play a role off the bench in London due to an ankle knock.



Solskjaer has David de Gea in goal, while in defence he chooses to pick Chris Smalling and Victor Lindelof as the central pair. Andreas Pereira and Scott McTominay play, while Paul Pogba starts. Alexis Sanchez and Rashford support Romelu Lukaku.



If Solskjaer needs to try to change the flow of the game he can look to his bench, where he has options such as Fred and Diogo Dalot.



Manchester United Team vs Southampton



De Gea, Young, Lindelof, Smalling, Shaw, McTominay, Pereira, Pogba, Sanchez, Rashford, Lukaku



Substitutes: Romero, Bailly, Dalot, Rojo, Fred, Gomez, Chong

