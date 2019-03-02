Exceptional, Never Seen Him Play Better – Former Leeds Star On White’s Display vs West Brom

Follow @insidefutbol





Noel Whelan admits he has never seen a better performance from Ezgjan Alioski than the one he put in during Leeds United's 4-0 win over West Brom on Friday night.



Alisoki produced a tireless performance from left-back for Marcelo Bielsa's men and chipped in with the final goal of the night in injury time, capping off a miserable night for the Baggies.











Whelan has been a regular critic of Alioski since he arrived at Elland Road, but Bielsa has continued to place his trust in the Macedonia international, regularly making sure there is space for him in Leeds' starting line-up.



And the former Leeds star was hugely impressed with what Alioski brought to the table against West Brom, putting in what he feels has been the best shift he has ever seen from the natural winger.





"He was exceptional.



"Sometimes I do question his decision making in the final third, but I've got to say, all over the pitch tonight, defensively, in midfield, linking up, in the attacking third, and rightly so got his goal", Whelan said after the game on BBC Radio Leeds.





"When you're playing from left back, to be in the box to score a goal in the 92nd minute, that takes a lot of hard work and desire, to get into the box and the end of a cross.



"That is probably the best performance I've seen him play", the ex-White added.



Alioski has clocked 35 appearances in the Championship for Leeds this season, not missing a league game for the Whites.

