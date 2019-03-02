Gladbach Sporting Director Issues Warning Over Man Utd Example To Bayern Munich

Follow @insidefutbol





Borussia Monchengladbach sporting director Max Eberl has conceded that Manchester United are a cautionary tale for Bayern Munich going forward.



The Bavarians have been dominating German football for years and have been the team to beat in Germany over the last decade, where they have won every prize in club football.











While coaching changes have taken place, the Bayern Munich hierarchy have been consistent and strongly led by former player and current CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge and president Uli Hoeness.



However, age is catching up with the duo and at some point Bayern Munich will be forced into bringing in replacements for the duo in the next few years.





Eberl admits that it will be a very different Bayern Munich without Rummenigge and Hoeness and they could easily suffer the fate Manchester United had to deal with when Sir Alex Ferguson left.



The Monchengladbach deal-maker feels the duo will do everything in their power to avoid such a scenario, but believes it would be tough to replace such strong personalities at the club.





Eberl told German daily TZ: “Bayern is their life’s work and one day they won’t be at the club, FC Bayern will be different.



“Hopefully Bayern Munich won’t be another Manchester United as they are an astonishing example.



“Sir Alex Ferguson left the club at the top of the league after 25 years and then within three years, everything that the club embodied was lost.



“Hoeness and Rummenigge will want to avoid that at all costs, even though it won’t be easy as they are two strong personalities.”

