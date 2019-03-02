I Showed West Brom How Much I’ve Improved – Tyler Roberts

Follow @insidefutbol





Tyler Roberts has conceded that he enjoyed playing well against his former side, West Brom, and feels he showed the Baggies how much he has developed at Leeds United.



Roberts was a key part of the Leeds performance that saw them batter West Brom 4-0 at Elland Road on Friday night and go back to the top of the Championship table for the time being.











The 20-year-old’s running from midfield added extra energy to the Leeds performance and he was delighted to put in a good shift against his former side in West Brom.



Leeds signed him from the Baggies in January last year, but Roberts insisted that he did not need to prove that he deserved to be part of the West Brom team when he left.





But admits that it was good to show his former side how much he has moved forward and developed since joining Leeds last year.



Roberts said on LUTV: “It obviously gives extra spice to get a good performance out against my old team.





“It was not to prove that I should have been in the team at the time, but just to show how much I have come on.



“And how much Leeds have improved me.”



Roberts has scored three goals in 16 Championship appearances for Leeds this season.

