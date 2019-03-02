I Want To See Divock Origi Do This – Former Liverpool Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Liverpool star Dominic Matteo wants to see Reds striker Divock Origi make better use of his physicality.



Boss Jurgen Klopp opted to throw Origi into the starting eleven on Wednesday night against Watford and the Belgian hit the back of the net in a 5-0 win.











He replaced Roberto Firmino in Liverpool's attacking trio and could be in line for another start on Sunday when the Reds lock horns with Everton in a Merseyside derby.



Matteo is a fan of Origi's abilities, but wants to see the Belgian make better use of his physical attributes to test opposing defences.





"I'd like to see him stretch defences more with his pace and his power, and be a little bit more physical because he's a big lad; use his physicality more", Matteo said on LFC TV's preview show.



"But certainly on Sunday if he's called upon he'll be ready."





Liverpool have slipped to second in the Premier League standings following Manchester City's win at Bournemouth on Saturday and will be eyeing all three points at Goodison Park.



The Reds have drawn five of their last six visits to Goodison Park.



A repeat would leave Liverpool one point behind Manchester City in the race for the Premier League title.

