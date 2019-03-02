XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

02/03/2019 - 16:38 GMT

Javier Hernandez Starts – West Ham Team vs Newcastle United Confirmed

 




Fixture: West Ham United vs Newcastle United
Competition: Premier League
Kick-off: 17:30 (UK time)

West Ham manager Manuel Pellegrini has named his matchday squad that will take on Newcastle United at the London Stadium this evening in a Premier League clash.

Javier Hernandez has returned to the starting line-up after getting a rest in midweek and will start up front for the Hammers against Newcastle. Aaron Cresswell has also found his way back into the eleven following an injury and will take up his place at left-back.




Angelo Ogbonna and Issa Diop will form the centre-back pairing, with Declan Rice and Mark Noble in the middle of the park. Felipe Anderson, Manuel Lanzini and Robert Snodgrass will look to provide the creativity behind the striker. Samir Nari, Lucas Perez and Marko Arnautovic are some of the options West Ham have on the bench.

West Ham will look to get back to winning ways after suffering a close 1-0 defeat at defending champions Manchester City in midweek.

 


West Ham United Team vs Newcastle United

Fabianski, Fredericks, Ogbonna, Diop, Cresswell, Rice, Noble, Lanzini, Snodgrass, Anderson, Hernandez

Substitutes: Adrian, Masuaku, Obiang, Nasri, Antonio, Perez, Arnautovic
 