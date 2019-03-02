John Stones Starts – Manchester City Team vs Bournemouth Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Bournemouth vs Manchester City

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 15:00 (UK time)



Manchester City have revealed their team and substitutes to go up against Bournemouth in a Premier League clash this afternoon at Dean Court.



The Citizens will want to make sure of no slip-ups as they bid to continue to put pressure on league leaders Liverpool, who boast a one-point advantage at the top of the Premier League standings.











Fernandinho and Aymeric Laporte picked up injuries in the EFL Cup final last weekend and continue to be sidelined, while Fabian Delph is also out.



Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola goes with Ederson in goal, while in defence he selects John Stones and Nicolas Otamendi as the centre-back pairing. Ilkay Gundogan slots into midfield, while David Silva and Kevin De Bruyne play. Raheem Sterling and Bernardo Silva support Sergio Aguero.



If Guardiola wants to make changes then he can look to his bench, where options available are Leroy Sane and Phil Foden.



Manchester City Team vs Bournemouth



Ederson, Walker, Stones, Otamendi, Zinchenko, Gundogan, Silva (c), De Bruyne, Sterling, Bernardo, Aguero



Substitutes: Muric, Danilo, Kompany, Sane, Mahrez, Jesus, Foden

