Leeds Showed Character Against West Brom – Tyler Roberts

Tyler Roberts believes Leeds United’s 4-0 win over West Brom on Friday night showed the ability of the squad to bounce back from poor results.



Leeds came into Friday night’s game on the back of a 1-0 defeat at Queens Park Rangers and were under pressure to prove their critics wrong, with claims that the squad were running out of steam.











Marcelo Bielsa’s men produced a scintillating performance, which saw Pablo Hernandez score within 16 seconds, the second fastest goal Elland Road has seen in its history.



Roberts has conceded that the performance against West Brom was one of his side’s best this season and feels it showed the character they have to bounce back from Tuesday night’s poor defeat at Queens Park Rangers.





The Leeds star admits that it was important for the team to get off to a good start in the game in order to build pressure on West Brom.



When asked to rank the performance, Roberts said on LUTV: “For this season especially, it is up there.





“I think after the loss on Tuesday, it just showed the character the team’s got and the fight that we have.



“Our main objective today was to set the pace at the start of the game and it definitely showed when we went 1-0 up that early.”



Leeds went back to the top of the Championship table ahead of their rivals playing over the weekend.

