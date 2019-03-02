Marcelo Bielsa Won’t Revisit QPR Criticism After Big Win Over West Brom

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa has insisted that Friday night’s 4-0 win over West Brom does not prove that his side were lethargic against Queens Park Rangers earlier in the week.



The Yorkshire giants were under pressure coming into Friday night’s home game against fellow promotion contenders following their 1-0 defeat at QPR on Tuesday.











There were suggestions that Leeds were running out of steam at a crucial juncture of the season and Bielsa’s demanding regime was finally taking its toll on the squad.



However, Leeds scored an emphatic 4-0 win over the Baggies and further prove their credentials as worthy automatic promotion contenders in the Championship this season.





Bielsa decided against having a go at his critics following the result and insisted that the win over West Brom does not say anything about their defeat at QPR.



He stressed that he did not see a lack of energy levels or effort from his players even against QPR despite the defeat.





“Usually I prefer not to affirm positions which don’t need to be affirmed”, Bielsa said in a press conference when asked whether the performance showed that Leeds are not running out of steam at this stage of the season.



“In the case of this game the effort was a huge effort and the loss of last Tuesday was not linked to a lack of effort.



“I don’t want to build a response to the legitimate question I was asked on Tuesday.



"I don’t want to use the performance of tonight.



“We didn’t need the performance of tonight to see we didn’t lack energy.”



Leeds now have a week to prepare for their trip to Bristol City next Saturday.

